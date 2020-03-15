Latest Coronavirus Updates in India: IPL franchises hoping against odds

Kolkata Kight Riders co-owner and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Saturday said he is hopeful of the COVID-19 pandemic subsiding and a deferred IPL going ahead with all the necessary health precautions in place.
"Wonderful to meet all the Franchise owners 'off the field' so to say. The meeting by @Bcci and @ipl was to reiterate what all of us feel...safety first of the spectators, players management & cities we play in. All directives of the health agencies & govt to be followed..," Khan tweeted.
"Hope the spread of the virus subsides & the show can go on. BCCI & team owners in consultation with the govt will keep a close watch & decide the way fwd in the health interest of ever1. Lovely 2 meet every1 & then sanitise ourselves repeatedly," he added.
Meanwhile, Kings XI Punjab's Ness Wadia said that he doesn't know when the T20 event will commence. "We cannot and no one, you know, is in a position today to say when it's going to start. We will review the situation after two to three weeks. And hopefully by then the cases will reduce," Wadia told reporters after meeting.
"At the meeting everyone agreed that human beings come first and finance comes second. We are here to adhere to governments directives. I don't see anything being decided before the end of the month. We have to wait and watch and hope situation improves," Wadia further said.
"No decision can be taken until there is clarity. Clarity will only be in two three weeks. As far as your next question is will foreign players come on? I don't know. There is a ban till the April 15 and then we'll see. So if IPL happens, great if it doesn't happen, so be it," Wadia further added.
Delhi Capitals owner Parth Jindal tried to downplay the discussion on options and said that there will be another meeting later to discuss other modalities.
"As things progress and evolve, BCCI will call for another meeting to discuss all the options. Today's meeting was to tell us that they are watching the situation, all of us are watching and we will take a call in due course," said Jindal.
Asked whether there will be more double-headers the season, Jindal said, "We didn't discuss anything, we need to assess the situation and the health and safety of public is most important consideration.
"Ones the situation comes under control all the options can be discussed."
