Latest Coronavirus Updates in India: IPL franchises hoping against odds

"At the meeting everyone agreed that human beings come first and finance comes second. We are here to adhere to governments directives. I don't see anything being decided before the end of the month. We have to wait and watch and hope situation improves," Wadia further said.

"No decision can be taken until there is clarity. Clarity will only be in two three weeks. As far as your next question is will foreign players come on? I don't know. There is a ban till the April 15 and then we'll see. So if IPL happens, great if it doesn't happen, so be it," Wadia further added.

Delhi Capitals owner Parth Jindal tried to downplay the discussion on options and said that there will be another meeting later to discuss other modalities.