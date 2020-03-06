Latest Coronavirus Update: South Africa cricket team to travel India despite virus scare

Despite coronavirus outbreak, Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Friday confirmed that their team will travel to India as the government of India provided them with 'necessary assurances'.

"Cricket South Africa (CSA) is fully conscious of the risks presented in regard to the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and has engaged in a formal risk assessment process to ensure the health and safety of and duty of care to our players and staff. This risk assessment is informed by information provided by international experts, the US Centre for Disease Control (CDC), the World Health Organisation (WHO), the South African Department of Health and the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)," CSA said in a statement.

"We have also been liaising with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the South African embassy in India and Indian security and risk experts. The government of India has also provided the necessary assurances. The Proteas will be traveling to India via Dubai and landing and spending a day in Delhi, then proceeding to play in Dharamshala, Lucknow and Kolkata," the statement added.

South Africa are scheduled to play three-match ODI series against India, starting from March 12.