Latest Coronavirus Update: PSL matches in Karachi to be played behind closed doors

The decision to move ahead with the league comes as anxiety escalated globally about the potential of unchecked transmission of the virus at big sports events.

Sporting events around the world have been cancelled or postponed over the virus, including the suspension of NBA games in North America.

Social media users in Pakistan voiced concerns over authorities continuing to host games despite a rise in coronavirus cases.

"Still trying to understand why PSL hasn't been canceled during a GLOBAL PANDEMIC," tweeted Pakistan novelist Fatima Bhutto.