Latest Coronavirus Update: IPL 2020 to go as per schedule despite virus threat

"The IOC is saying Olympics in Tokyo will be held as per schedule. IPL is a minuscule tournament in that regard. If Olympics can be held, there's no reason why IPL can't be held," a BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The second and perhaps the biggest reason is broadcasters.

Star Sports has bought the rights for Rs 16,347 crore (USD 2.55 billion) for a period of five years and their advertising revenues will take a huge hit if the tournament doesnt go ahead as planned.

Former Delhi Daredevils CEO Hemant Dua explained the economics.

"Look Star as well as BCCI has got everything insured. I don't know if there is any specific insurance cover for cancellation due to coronavirus but there is no chance of that happening if I read the situation properly," Dua told PTI.

He then explained that even Star has got their TV rights deal insured.

"Like every insurance claim, they will not get probably 100 percent but 80 percent money will be recovered. But that's not the point. The advertisement revenues will not come which is a huge loss. Personally, I see no reason for cancellation," Dua said.

"Each and every match is also separately insured. So neither the BCCI nor the franchises will lose anything. But cancellation means scrapped for the year as this is the window. It can't be rescheduled," a senior BCCI official said.