Latest coronavirus update: India's ODI series against South Africa cancelled amid virus scare

Mumbai: India's ODI series against South Africa stands cancelled, the IPL has been pushed back by a fortnight (April 15) while there were postponements galore in other sports as the COVID-19 pandemic threw the country's sporting calendar into unprecedented disarray.

A day after the sports ministry ordered that fans be locked out of sporting events in a desperate bid to halt the deadly coronavirus spread, an under-pressure BCCI finally relented and on Friday postponed the start of its most glitzy event from March 29 to April 15.

In case of a closed-door event and restricted public appearances by players, the franchises are bound to lose out on a lot of sponsorship money as well as the gate collections.

Star Sports, which has paid a whopping Rs 16,347 crore for five years (nearly Rs 5500 crore per year) for broadcast rights, might re-negotiate the deal with the BCCI in case of a curtailed IPL.