Latest Coronavirus update in India: Yuzvendra Chahal wears mask on way to Dharamshala for first ODI

"With regards to handshakes and type of stuff that's concern, it will probably be fine if we do the same if it comes to that. I think it's a way to stop anything from happening to our guys," Boucher had told the media during his pre-departure press conference on Monday.

"I think it's out of respect for players around you and not to pass on something that you might have."

The number of coronavirus positive cases in India has gone past 40.

South Africa have also come with a medical team to advise the players about the dos and don'ts during their tour to India.

The first ODI will played in Dharamshala on March 12, followed by matches in Lucknow (March 15) and Kolkata (March 18).