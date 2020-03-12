Latest coronavirus update in India: Virus scare, but cricket fearless!

Mumbai: Amidst widening outbreak of coronavirus that has affected scores of sporting events, cricket on other hand has by-and-large remained unaffected.

Talking about the India-Pakistan match, the farthest argument around coronavirus was whether to use the saliva to ‘maintain shine of the ball’, or not. While India will go on and consult its medical staff, the Proteas captain denied practising the same.

The only event affected due to COVID-19 has been the World XI vs Asia XI match in Bangladesh, which was not much of major importance. To sum it up, cricket has only witnessed replacement of good-old handshakes with ‘fist bumps’, and a few ‘dos and don’ts’ here and there.

Although, an ICC meeting has been reportedly called to discuss the virus ‘scare’, there are only handful of cricket representatives that actually ‘fear’.

While BCCI president Sourav Ganguly recently affirmed IPL will be on schedule, the PCB chief on Wednesday, said the same about on-going PSL.

Moreover, the Mumbai city has been hosting the legends batting for the road safety, but, the packed stadiums do ring alarm bells of government’s no-large-gathering diktat -- something the organisers seem to remain unheard. From Mumbai, the series now shift to Pune for the other half contest. However, if sources are to be believed, the Pune-leg might get cancelled and the Mumbai would continue to host the Indian Legends, and the four foreign teams.