Latest Coronavirus Update: After Joe Root, South Africa coach Mark Boucher says Proteas likely to avoid 'customary handshake' against India

The South African cricketers could avoid the customary handshakes during their stay in India, head coach Mark Boucher has said as the number of reported positive coronavirus cases in the country crossed 40 on Monday.

The number of positive cases in India stands at 43 at the moment and the South African team that landed in the national capital for three ODIs in the wee hours of Monday, will "strictly adhere" to the healthcare protocols.

"With regards to handshakes and type of stuff that's concern, so it will probably be fine if we do the same if it comes to that. I think it's a way to stop anything from happening to our guys," Boucher told the media during his pre-departure press conference when asked about shaking hands with the opposition team's players.