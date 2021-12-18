Lanka Premier League: Vandersay claims 6 wickets as Colombo Stars defeat Kandy Warriors

The Colombo Stars registered their fourth victory in the Lanka Premier League after defeating Kandy Warriors by 58 runs on Friday. After posting a total of 182/6 in their 20 overs, the Stars bowled out the Warriors for 124 in 17 overs.

The Kandy Warriors couldn't find the momentum during their chase as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Jeffrey Vandersay set the tone with the ball for the Stars by picking up the wickets of the opening batters Kennar Lewis and Minod Bhanuka in the third over.

Thereafter, the Warriors failed to string big partnerships. Ravi Bopara was the only highlight of the Warriors' batting card with an innings of 47 runs from 31 balls. He struck 5 fours and 1 six. Vandersay was the pick of the bowlers for the Stars with magnificent figures of 6/25.

Earlier, Kusal Perera smashed 58 runs from 38 balls at the top of the order for the Colombo Stars.

Perera smacked 6 fours and 2 sixes during his innings. Dhananjaya de Silva and Dinesh Chandimal also chipped in with scores of 40 and 44*. Chandimal provided the final impetus to Colombo Stars' innings with a knock laced with 3 boundaries and 2 sixes.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 12:43 PM IST