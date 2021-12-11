Lanka Premier League: Thisara Perera scores half-century as Jaffna Kings defeat Colombo Stars by 93 runs

Skipper Thisara Perera played a brilliant innings of 57 runs from 23 balls as Jaffna Kings defeated Colombo Stars by 93 runs in the ninth fixture of the Lanka Premier League 2021 at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Friday.

The Jaffna Kings posted a huge total of 207/6 in 18 overs in the rain-curtailed match before they bowled out Colombo Stars for 114 in 15.5 overs. Maheesh Theekshana and Wahab Riaz were the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4/25 and 4/26 respectively.

Perera struck 5 sixes and 3 boundaries in his innings after Shoaib Malik set the platform with a compelling innings of 44 runs from 24 balls, laced with 2 sixes and 4 boundaries. Malik strung a partnership of 60 runs with Tom Kohler-Cadmore who smashed 40 off 21, and a 44-run partnership with Ashen Bandara, who made 42 off 30.

The comprehensive win took Jaffna Kings to the top of the points table with 6 points from 4 matches.

Published on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 10:24 AM IST