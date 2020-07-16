'Lack of responsibility': Netizens react to Jofra Archer's breach of bio-secure protocols

England fast bowler Jofra Archer will not play the second Test against the West Indies at Old Trafford, Manchester following a a breach of the team’s bio-secure protocols.
Those in the hubs - especially the players - are tested regularly for COVID-19 and must adhere to strict guidelines, including not leaving the 'bubble' at any stage.
Archer will now commence five days of isolation and will undergo two COVID-19 tests in this period, which have to test negative before his self-isolation period is lifted, the England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement.
Commenting on the same, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra said, "Lack of Responsibility towards your fellow players/officials/staff and also, towards the game of cricket."
Many other netizens also reacted to Archer's actions. "Very irresponsible by a professional. He didn't just risk his health but he risked the health of everyone attached to this tour. One tiny mistake can jeopardize this tour altogether. Who could have known this better than the players themselves," wrote another user.
Here are some more reactions:
Before the series began, Archer did not join the training squad after a member of his household fell ill.
As per a Sky Sports report, Archer returned negative in his second test too and therefore can join his teammates at Southampton's Ageas Bowl on Thursday, before taking part in training on Friday.
