'Lack of responsibility': Netizens react to Jofra Archer's breach of bio-secure protocols

England fast bowler Jofra Archer will not play the second Test against the West Indies at Old Trafford, Manchester following a a breach of the team’s bio-secure protocols.

Those in the hubs - especially the players - are tested regularly for COVID-19 and must adhere to strict guidelines, including not leaving the 'bubble' at any stage.

Archer will now commence five days of isolation and will undergo two COVID-19 tests in this period, which have to test negative before his self-isolation period is lifted, the England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement.

Commenting on the same, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra said, "Lack of Responsibility towards your fellow players/officials/staff and also, towards the game of cricket."