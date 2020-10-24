KXIP vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL match

In the 43rd match of the Indian Premier League 2020, Kings XI Punjab will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday.

Both Punjab and Hyderabad will look forward to win the game and go one step closer to the playoffs. KL Rahul-led Punjab currently stand 6th with 8 points in 10 games, same as the David Warner-led side.

Hyderabad has an 11-4 head-to-head advantage over Punjab, including their last meeting in this year's IPL.

Punjab bowlers will focus on containing the opposition skipper Warner who is the leading run-getter against KXIP in IPL with a total tally of 871. Warner has managed to reach the half-century mark in all of his last nine previous matches against Punjab.

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: David Warner(C), Jonny Bairstow(Wk), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammad Nabi, Kane Williamson, Bavanaka Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Khaleel Ahmed, Sanjay Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Prithvi Raj Yarra

Kings XI Punjab Squad: KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, James Neesham, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Krishnappa Gowtham, Sheldon Cottrell, Sarfaraz Khan, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ishan Porel, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Simran Singh, Harpreet Brar

Starting XI Prediction:

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (C & Wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, James Neesham, M Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan

Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Picks:

KL Rahul (Wk), David Warner (C), Chris Gayle, Jason Holder, Manish Pandey, Glenn Maxwell, Priyam Garg, M Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, T Natarajan