KXIP vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals IPL match

A rampaging Kings XI Punjab would look to extend their exceptional run and inch closer to a Play-offs berth while Rajasthan Royals would be desperate to stay alive in the tournament when the two sides clash in a an IPL match, here on Friday.

It has been a dramatic turnaround for the KL Rahul-led side after a string a losses earlier in the tournament.

They have managed to weave together five consecutive wins against the top four sides in the tournament, infusing life into their campaign. They are in fourth position with 12 points from as many games, while the Royals have slumped to the penultimate spot with 10 points having suffered seven defeats from 12 outings.

It's a mad scramble for the play-offs. With Mumbai Indians all but through, six teams are in the hunt for the remaining three spots.

The Royals can't afford to slip up, if they lose on Friday they will be out of the reckoning while a defeat for Punjab will dent their chances for a top-four finish.

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Steven Smith(C), Sanju Samson(Wk), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, David Miller, Aniruddha Joshi, Manan Vohra, Tom Curran, Andrew Tye, Shashank Singh, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul(C & Wk), Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Krishnappa Gowtham, James Neesham, Sheldon Cottrell, Sarfaraz Khan, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ishan Porel, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Simran Singh, Harpreet Brar

Starting XI Prediction:

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (C & Wk), Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, M Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami

Rajasthan Royals: Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Steve Smith (C), Sanju Samson (Wk), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi

Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 Picks:

KL Rahul (C & Wk), Ben Stokes, Steve Smith, Chris Gayle, Sanju Samson, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammad Shami, Kartik Tyagi, Arshdeep Singh