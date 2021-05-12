Kusal Perera to captain a young Sri Lankan side for three-match ODI series in Bangladesh

Colombo, May 12: Kusal Perera has been named Sri Lanka's ODI captain ahead of their three-match series against Bangladesh.

Kusal Mendis, meanwhile, has been named as the 18-man squad's vice-captain as regulars Dimuth Karunaratne, Angelo Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal were all dropped.

Sri Lanka have named a young squad for the series, which starts on May 23. Only three players in the team are aged more than 30 while 33-year-old Isuru Udana is the only aged over 31. "The team leaves for Bangladesh on the 16th May 2021 to take part in a 3-match ODI series," said Sri Lanka Cricket.

The first match will be played in May 23 after which the second match will be played on May 25. The third is scheduled to be played on May 28.

Squad: Kusal Perera(Captain), Kusal Mendis (Vice-Captain), Danushka Gunathilaka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Dasun Shanaka, Ashen Bandara, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Niroshan Dickwella, Dushmantha Chameera, Ramesh Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Shiran Fernando