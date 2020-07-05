Kusal Mendis arrested for causing fatal motor accident in Colombo

Sri Lanka batsman Kusal Mendis was on Sunday arrested for knocking down a pedestrian while driving, police said.
Mendis hit a 74-year-old man, killing him in the wee hours, in the Colombo suburb of Panadura.
He is to be produced before a magistrate later today, police said.
The 25-year-old wicket-keeper batsman has represented Sri Lanka in 44 Tests and 76 ODIs. Mendis was part of the national squad which had resumed training after the COVID-19 lockdown.
Sri Lanka's international assignments, including a tour by India, have been cancelled due to the pandemic.
