Kumar Sangakkara summoned in 2011 WC final fixing probe: Reports

Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara has been reportedly summoned by a special committee in relation to the 2011 World Cup final match fixing claims made by former sports minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage.

According to a report in Daily mirror, Sangakkara -- who was the captain of the side when Sri Lanka lost to India in the final -- has been summoned by the Special Investigation Unit to appear on Thursday.

This comes after Upul Tharanga -- who scored 2 off 20 deliveries before getting dismissed by Zaheer Khan - on Wednesday became the first current cricketer to appear in front of the committee.

Former captain and ex-chief selector Aravinda de Silva was reportedly also questioned for almost six hours on Tuesday.

Aluthgamage had earlier claimed that the final at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai was fixed as they could've won the match easily.

"The 2011 Cricket World Cup final was fixed. I stand by what I say. It took place when I was the minister of sports," Aluthgamage had said last month.

"However, I do not wish to expose details for the sake of the country. The game against India in 2011, the game we could have won, was fixed.

"I say this with a responsibility and I can come forward for a debate. The people are concerned about it. I would not involve the cricketers in this.

"However, certain groups were definitely involved in fixing the game," he added.

Following such allegations, Sangakkara had urged everyone to end speculations in the matter and had asked for proof.

"Then no one needs to speculate and can get to the bottom of this. That should be the most prudent course of action," Sangakkara had said.

Another Srilankan great, Mahela Jayawardene, had also spoken on the issue and had tweeted: "Is the elections around the corner Looks like the circus has started. names and evidence?"