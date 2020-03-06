Kuldeep Yadav hoping for fine IPL to cement place in T20 WC team

Not a sure shot starter anymore, spinner Kuldeep Yadav is seeking to cement his place in India's T20 World Cup team with a sensational IPL.

Only a year ago, he was looked upon as India's best spin bowling option in overseas conditions, but a slump in form led to him losing that status.

"I don't feel anything went wrong. It depends on combination. In New Zealand the wickets were quite different, you might have seen that there were no spin tracks in Tests. Moreover, it was not a long Test series as well," Kuldeep told PTI on Thursday.

"(Coach) Ravi bhai (Shastri) backs me a lot. He is open to everything. Whatever cricket I played till date, he backed me a lot. It was a team decision keeping in mind the conditions."

Kuldeep last played a Test in January 2018 against Australia in Sydney, while his last T20 match was against Sri Lanka in January this year.

He featured in only one of the three ODIs in the New Zealand series which India lost 0-3.