KulCha back on the menu? Harbhajan Singh suggests one change for India after Hamilton loss

Indian spin great Harbhajan Singh was not impressed by India’s defeat in the first ODI against New Zealand. He believes that Virat and Co should play Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal together in the second encounter. The duo of Yadav and Chahal last played a match together in last year’s World Cup.
Singh believes that the revival of this partnership could prove beneficial for the team after the bowlers proved to be inefficient in Wednesday’s defeat. He says that Kedar Jadhav can make way for Chahal for the second ODI which will take place on Saturday.
Talking to Star Sports after the match, Harbhajan said, “I would like to see both spinners playing together - Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal. This New Zealand team will play fast bowlers on any given day and they will take anyone on. But when it comes to playing spinners, it has always been a case for them. You can get those wickets in the middle overs. So I would like to see both the spinners play together. Maybe leave out Kedar Jadhav and play an extra spinner.”
New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson echoed Harbhajan’s words. He said He also added that it is highly unlikely considering the ground size in Auckland. He said, “I would like to see both the spinners play for the India side but I think that they will go with only one because of the small size of the ground in Auckland. I think they can bring in a quick or strengthen the batting a bit more with an all-rounder maybe.”
Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal’s pair, also affectionately called as ‘KulCha’, were at the forefront of the spin attack up until they conceded a massive 160 runs in India’s one-wicket loss to England at the World Cup last year. Ravindra Jadeja’s exceptional comeback in limited-overs further limited their chances of playing together.
In the first ODI encounter, India posted a competitive 347 for four but seasoned Ross Taylor anchored the Kiwi chase with an unbeaten 109-run knock. The hosts overhauled the stiff target with 11 balls to spare with the Indian bowlers struggling badly despite having a big total to defend.
