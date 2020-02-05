KulCha back on the menu? Harbhajan Singh suggests one change for India after Hamilton loss

Indian spin great Harbhajan Singh was not impressed by India’s defeat in the first ODI against New Zealand. He believes that Virat and Co should play Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal together in the second encounter. The duo of Yadav and Chahal last played a match together in last year’s World Cup.

Singh believes that the revival of this partnership could prove beneficial for the team after the bowlers proved to be inefficient in Wednesday’s defeat. He says that Kedar Jadhav can make way for Chahal for the second ODI which will take place on Saturday.

Talking to Star Sports after the match, Harbhajan said, “I would like to see both spinners playing together - Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal. This New Zealand team will play fast bowlers on any given day and they will take anyone on. But when it comes to playing spinners, it has always been a case for them. You can get those wickets in the middle overs. So I would like to see both the spinners play together. Maybe leave out Kedar Jadhav and play an extra spinner.”