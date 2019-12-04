KPL match-fixing scam: Bengaluru CCB arrests KSCA member Sudhendra Shinde

Bengaluru: City Crime Branch has arrested Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) Management Committee member Sudhendra Shinde in Karnataka Premier League (KPL) match-fixing case.
Police custody will be taken today for further interrogation to check for the involvement of other people.
A team of Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru police had on Monday conducted a search at the residence of Sudhindra Shinde, former Belgavi team coach, in connection with the match-fixing scandal.
A search warrant was taken from a court and search was conducted at the residence of Sudhindra Shinde, an official said.
The police had earlier arrested Belgavi Panthers team's owner -- Ali -- for placing bets on the matches. He had allegedly placed bets with a bookie based in Dubai and was in touch with players of other teams during the league.
