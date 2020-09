Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2020: Preview, Dream XI - all you need to know

After suffering a defeat against Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League opener on Saturday, Mumbai Indians will now face Kolkata Knight Riders at the same ground - Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Rohit Sharma's side have a track record of losing their opening match, something which has happened every year since 2013. But, the players managed to turn up in later stages due to which they are the current and four-time champions of the IPL.

Kolkata, meanwhile, has a poor head-to-head record against Mumbai. The two teams have played 25 matches against each other, out of which 19 have been won by Mumbai.

Dinesh Karthik-led KKR has bolstered their lineup with the addition of England skipper Eoin Morgan, Australian pacer Pat Cummins, USA pacer Ali Khan, and Australian spinner Chris Green.

The side finished fifth in 2019 IPL and now it would be looking to go all the way.

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik(WK & C), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Rahul Tripathi, Siddhesh Lad, Sandeep Warrier, Nikhil Naik, Chris Green, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Ali Khan, Tom Banton, Varun Chakravarthy, Manimaran Siddharth

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(C), Quinton de Kock(WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Chris Lynn, Aditya Tare, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mitchell McClenaghan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai

Starting XI Prediction:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (WK & C), Pat Cummins, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Dream XI:

Rohit Sharma (C), Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Krunal Pandya, Pat Cummins, Kuldeep Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah

Pitch Report - What to expect?

From the previous match day, it is pretty obvious that whoever wins the toss will opt to bowl first as the pitch is favourable for seamers. The pitch is lot bigger than Sharjah's where we witnessed a total of 33 sixes from both teams. Today, it will be a lot lesser than that!