Kolkata Knight Riders: Here's the complete squad after IPL 2021 auction

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bought Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan for Rs 3.20 crore at the IPL 2021 auction on Thursday. The Shah Rukh Khan owned franchise further bought Harbhajan Singh (Rs 2 crore), Ben Cutting (Rs 75 lakh), and Karun Nair (Rs 50 lakh) among others.

Here's the complete squad after IPL 2021 auction:

1. Eoin Morgan

2. Andre Russell

3. Dinesh Karthik

4. Kamlesh Nagarkoti

5. Kuldeep Yadav