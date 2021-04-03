Kolkata Knight Riders: Full list of players in IPL 2021 in Eoin Morgan's 'Purple Army'

Indian Premier League, the biggest cricketing festival of India is all set to start from April 9. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan-owned two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will back the big names in the side to deliver this season.

KKR finished at the 5th position in the points table last season, failing to make the playoffs due to poor net run rate. This season, the franchise would expect its top guns like Andre Russel, Sunil Narine and Dinesh Karthik to deliver in the crunch games.

Players retained

Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, Tim Seifert, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakravarthy, Rahul Tripathi

Players released

Tom Banton, Chris Green, Nikhil Naik, Siddhesh Lad, Manimaran Siddharth, Harry Gurney

Players picked in IPL auction 2021

Shakib Al Hasan, Karun Nair, Harbhajan Singh, Sheldon Jackson, Pawan Negi, Venkatesh Iyer, Vaibhav Arora, Ben Cutting

Full KKR squad for IPL 2021

Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, Ali Khan, Tim Seifert, Harbhajan Singh, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Venkatesh Iyer, Vaibhav Arora, Sheldon Jackson, Shakib Al Hasan, Ben Cutting