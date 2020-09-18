Kolkata Knight Riders: Full list of players in IPL 2020 in Shah Rukh Khan-owned franchise

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 will commence from Saturday in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament will be played without any spectators or cheerleaders.

Meanwhile, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan-owned two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will try to turn the fortune in their favour. Under the captaincy of Dinesh Karthik, the Kolkata-based side will be looking for meaty contributions from Windies players Andre Russell and Sunil Narine. KKR will hope their youngsters Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana and others to bring in their A-game.

Here is a full list of players in Kolkata Knight Riders' squad:

1. Dinesh Karthik (c)

2. Andre Russell

3. Kamlesh Nagarkoti

4. Kuldeep Yadav

5. Lockie Ferguson

6. Nitish Rana

7. Prasidh Krishna

8. Rinku Singh

9. Sandeep Warrier

10. Shivam Mavi

11. Shubman Gill

12. Siddhesh Lad

13. Sunil Narine

14. Chris Green

15. Eoin Morgan

16. M Siddharth

17. Nikhil Naik

18. Praveen Tambe

19. Pat Cummins

20. Rahul Tripathi

21. Tom Banton

22. Varun Chakravarthy.