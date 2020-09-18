Kolkata Knight Riders: Full list of players in IPL 2020 in Shah Rukh Khan-owned franchise

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 will commence from Saturday in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament will be played without any spectators or cheerleaders.
Meanwhile, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan-owned two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will try to turn the fortune in their favour. Under the captaincy of Dinesh Karthik, the Kolkata-based side will be looking for meaty contributions from Windies players Andre Russell and Sunil Narine. KKR will hope their youngsters Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana and others to bring in their A-game.
Here is a full list of players in Kolkata Knight Riders' squad:
1. Dinesh Karthik (c)
2. Andre Russell
3. Kamlesh Nagarkoti
4. Kuldeep Yadav
5. Lockie Ferguson
6. Nitish Rana
7. Prasidh Krishna
8. Rinku Singh
9. Sandeep Warrier
10. Shivam Mavi
11. Shubman Gill
12. Siddhesh Lad
13. Sunil Narine
14. Chris Green
15. Eoin Morgan
16. M Siddharth
17. Nikhil Naik
18. Praveen Tambe
19. Pat Cummins
20. Rahul Tripathi
21. Tom Banton
22. Varun Chakravarthy.
