Kohli's Kryptonite? SRH pacer Sandeep Sharma dismisses RCB skipper for seventh time in IPL

On Saturday, Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Sandeep Sharma dismissed Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli in the 51st fixture of the Indian Premier League at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

This is the seventh time that the medium-pacer has managed to dismiss Kohli in the IPL.

In the 12 innings against Sandeep Sharma, Kohli has managed to score just 68 runs with a strike rate of 139. The batsman fell prey to the bowling of Sharma seven times.

In the ongoing match against SRH, Kohli managed to score just seven runs from seven balls. Sharma bowled an outswinger to Kohli, and the RCB skipper failed to keep his drive down and was caught at short extra cover by Kane Williamson.

Only one more batsman has managed to get out to a single bowler seven times in the IPL. Zaheer Khan has managed to dismiss MS Dhoni seven times in the Indian T20 tournament.

Coming back to the match, RCB were done at a mere 120-run score, owing to some incisive bowling from SRH bowlers upfront, resulting in lack of partnerships, which is vital for any team to post a decent total on the board.

RCB's struggle with the bat can be gauged from the fact that they hit only nine boundaries and a six in their entire innings despite having the likes of Padikkal, Kohli, De Villers and Chris Morris up their ranks.

After the early blows, Washington Sundar (21) and Gurkeerat Singh (15 not out) tried to resurrect the innings with a 30-run fifth-wicket stand but they never got the momentum.

Towards the end, both Sundar and Morris departed in quick succession to add misery to RCB's woes.

It was clinical performance from SRH bowlers as RCB batsmen struggled to get going after the early dismissals.

Jason Holder too shone bright with the ball with figures of 2 for 27 from his four overs.