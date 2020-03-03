Dear Virat Kohli, being a GOAT is not a free pass to be rude to journalists without rhyme or reason

This was not the first time Kohli bashed a journalist. The past has witnessed many instances where the RCB captain lost his cool on journalists during previous encounters.

Another instance was Kohli abusing a HT journalist during the 2015 World Cup in March.

Jasvinder Sidhu, covering the World Cup for Hindustan Times, was mistaken for another journalist who wrote an article on Anushka Sharma.

But that did not matter for Kohli as he bashed Sidhu recklessly, hurling abuses at him.

While Sidhu was clueless about the incident, the vice-captain of India called out another journalist and apologized not directly to Sidhu but through him.

India maintained its top spot in World Test Championship standing with 360 points but Kohli's post-match interviews with journalists do not go down in a cool manner as another instance takes us two year back to January, 2018 during India's tour of South Africa for a three-match Test series which the Men in Blue lost after the Proteas took an unassailable 2-0 lead.

This time is was a South African journalist who faced Kohli's 'not-so-cool' response.

The journalist questioned Kohli's team selection and the constant changes in the line-up.

"You talking about the team not coming together well, maybe has that been because of the changing of the selection? In all the Tests that you have been captain, you have changed your line up in almost every Test. And I think you would know that to win Test matches you also need a little bit of consistency or a lot of consistency and you guys have been lacking that part. What would you put that down to and how would you basically say that you guys will continue changing your team and expect a different result?" the journalist asked.

Kohli was quick to counter-question, he said: "How many Test matches have you (South Africa) won out of 30? How many have you won? 21 wins, two losses, how many draws?"

The journalist replied with yet another question: "How many in India?"

"Doesn’t matter wherever we are trying to do our best. I’m here to answer your questions not to fight with you," Kohli answered.