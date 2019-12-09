Kohli slams fans who teased Pant for dropping Evin Lewis' catch

Virat Kohli is very serious when it comes to the performance of youngters in his team. He is the captain who encourages juniors to beyond walls and get their best from the given opportunites.

Since MS Dhoni's absence from the squad after 2019 World Cup. The Delhi boy Rishabh Pant has taken the responsibility behind the wickets. The 22-year-old has been backed bu the team management to settle in his own area and has been given ample of chances to get used to the position.

The wicket-keeper batsman has been struggling with form with bat and gloves post World Cup. After every match failure Pant faces impediment through criticism from fans and pundits which tarnishes his morale.

Before the start of the series skipper Virat Kohli had urged fans to let Pant execute his skills in his way and not compare him with Dhoni's flamboyance.

"We certainly believe in Rishabh's ability. But I think it's a collective responsibility of everyone around as well to give that player some space to do well. If he misses a chance, people can't shout MS' (Dhoni) name in the stadium as well. It's not respectful because no player would like that to happen. You are playing in your own country and you should get support rather than always thinking what mistake this guy is gonna make. No one wants to be in that position,' Kohli had said in a pre-match press conference before the Hyderabad game.

On Sunday, Pant spilled an Evin Lewis catch behind the stumps off Bhuvneshwar Kumar's bowling in the fifth over. The reaction from fans was no surprise as they had MS Dhoni's chants all over the ground.