Kohli or Sachin - who is Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's favourite cricket?

"I would say Sachin from yesterday and Virat today," Nadella told Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India, here on Tuesday when asked about his favourite cricketer.

"I would prefer coding for cricket. I met Anil Kumble yesterday. He has a startup where cricket bats are equipped with Internet of Things (IoT) sensors. Coding is one thing that I would say is a malleable, changeable resource for a great future," Nadella told the gathering at Microsoft's 'Young Innovators' Summit' in the capital.

"The thing really inspires me is that how coding needs to become such a core skill, irrespective of whether you are in computer science or you're in medicine or even history because there's AI in literature," he said.