Kohli needs a six to become the first Indian batsman to achieve this record

India skipper Virat Kohli is just six runs shy to complete 1000 T20I runs at home. He can be the first Indian batsman to unlock the milestone when India moves in the series decider against West Indies at Wankhede on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old will be the third batsman to score 1000 T20I runs on home soil after New Zealand's Martin Guptill (1430) and Colin Munro (1000).

In the second T20I, Kohli surpassed his deputy Rohit Sharma to top the list of highest run-scorer in T20I cricket. Kohli with 27 innings remains the second-fastest T20I batsman to reach 1000 runs, Pakistan's Babar Azam took 26 innings as the fastest.

In the first T20I, Kohli registered his best figures in T20I as he remained unbeaten on 94* to help India chase a massive total of 208 and take a 1-0 lead in the series.

West Indies levelled the series in Thiruvanathapuram with eight wickets triumph as Lendl Simmons (67*) and Evin Lewis (40) blazed a 73-run opening partnership that guided Windies to a convincible total of 170.

India take on West Indies in the third T20I the winners of the series at Wankhede Stadium on December 11.