Kohli just out of form no hand-eye coordination issues: Sehwag

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag believes Virat Kohli, who struggled in New Zealand across formats, is just suffering from lack of form and "doesn't have hand-eye coordination issues".

"When you are out of form, nothing works for you. It is not that Virat is not making efforts but luck has deserted him," Sehwag was quoted as saying by Sportstar.

"Virat certainly doesn't have hand-eye coordination issues. Your hand-eye issue deteriorates over a period of time. Not overnight. I am sure it is just lack of form. Also, he has got out to good deliveries."

In the two Test matches against Kane Williamson's men, Kohli managed just 38 runs at an average of 9.50 -- his worst in recent times. He amassed a total of 218 runs in the 11 innings (four T20Is, three ODIs and four Tests) that he played against the Black Caps and ended a pathetic tour with just 14 in his last innings.