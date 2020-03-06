Kohli just out of form no hand-eye coordination issues: Sehwag

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag believes Virat Kohli, who struggled in New Zealand across formats, is just suffering from lack of form and "doesn't have hand-eye coordination issues".
"When you are out of form, nothing works for you. It is not that Virat is not making efforts but luck has deserted him," Sehwag was quoted as saying by Sportstar.
"Virat certainly doesn't have hand-eye coordination issues. Your hand-eye issue deteriorates over a period of time. Not overnight. I am sure it is just lack of form. Also, he has got out to good deliveries."
In the two Test matches against Kane Williamson's men, Kohli managed just 38 runs at an average of 9.50 -- his worst in recent times. He amassed a total of 218 runs in the 11 innings (four T20Is, three ODIs and four Tests) that he played against the Black Caps and ended a pathetic tour with just 14 in his last innings.
The end result was that the number one Test side had to face a crushing defeat at the hands of Black Caps, who made amends following their 5-0 whitewash in the T20Is and came back strongly to win the ODIs and the Test matches -- 3-0 and 2-0, respectively.
"Here (in New Zealand) the ball has seamed a lot and if you are not getting runs then the challenge multiplies. Of course, you can adapt, playing more on the front foot, by leaving the ball," said Sehwag.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)