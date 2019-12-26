Kohli has an epic 2010 vs 2019 pics but Kevin Pietersen's reaction is even better

#TransformationThursday and my reaction says it all 👦🏻➡🧔🏻.Thanks to my Philips Trimmer for a consistent clear cut performance. @sureshraina3 @royalnavghan ready to show your beard side to the world? 😉 @philipsindia #GetBearder- captioned Kohli.

From past few years, Kohli has not only added bulk of runs to his International career, but also has came up with some stylish beard looks which fans admired as a new fashion to grow beard.

Kevin Pietersen who was Kohli's teammate at Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2009 took a quick jibe at the run-machine. "I remember that guy on the left," wrote Pietersen in the comment section.

This is not the first time Pietersen is having a banter with the Indian skipper, few days ago the former England batsman posted a video of young kid playing some masterstrokes in gap of the door. The commentator asked Kohli to take him in his squad.

On seeing the video Kohli was bewildered and commented, "Where’s he from??? He’s unreal."

Virat Kohli recently led India to series triumph over West Indies in T20Is and ODIs with a similar margin of 2-1 in both the series.