'Kohli hai toh kuch bhi possible hai': Cricketing world mesmerized with Virat Kohli's masterful 50 ball 94

Indian captain Virat Kohli smashed a masterful 50 ball 94 in the first T20I against West Indies at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday.
Chasing a difficult target of 208 and opener Rohit Sharma gone early into the dugout, Kohli joined KL Rahul and the duo stitched a century stand together. Rahul made 60 (40) along with 5 fours and 4 sixes.
Captain Kohli continued on with the momentum and smacked the Windies' bowlers all round the park. His masterclass was laced with 6 fours and 6 sixes.
Meanwhile, Kohli brought up his highest score in a T20I match. Also, this is India's biggest chase in a T20I game.
Cricketing world has hailed Virat Kohli's masterclass. Veteran Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh said, 'Kohli hai toh kuch bhi possible hai'. (Everything is possible when there is Kohli)
Here are some of the reactions from the cricketing world to Virat Kohli's masterful 50 ball 94:
