'Kohli hai toh kuch bhi possible hai': Cricketing world mesmerized with Virat Kohli's masterful 50 ball 94

Indian captain Virat Kohli smashed a masterful 50 ball 94 in the first T20I against West Indies at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday.

Chasing a difficult target of 208 and opener Rohit Sharma gone early into the dugout, Kohli joined KL Rahul and the duo stitched a century stand together. Rahul made 60 (40) along with 5 fours and 4 sixes.

Captain Kohli continued on with the momentum and smacked the Windies' bowlers all round the park. His masterclass was laced with 6 fours and 6 sixes.