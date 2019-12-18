'Kohli fans will soon demand Century Amendment Bill': Twitter after Rohit's ton

Rohit Sharma made mincemeat of an ordinary West Indies attack at his own languid pace, complemented by an equally elegant KL Rahul, as their twin centuries steered India to an imposing 387/5 in the second ODI here on Wednesday.

The Indian vice-captain hit his 28th ODI hundred -- 159 off 138 balls and added 227 for the opening stand with Rahul (102 off 104 balls) to set the stage for an all-out assault by the Indian middle-order.

Rohit, as usual, batted at his own pace and looked like the bandmaster of an orchestra, who made the Caribbean bowlers dance to his tune. His innings included 17 boundaries and five sixes.

Rohit's stupendous innings was also a perfect demonstration on how to press the accelerator in this format -- first 50 off 67, the next off 40 balls and the last off only 25.

Rohit's fans showered their praise on Twitter for Hitman's wonderful hundred. Let us have a quick look at some of the tweets:-