'Kobe's death has put everything in perspective': Virat Kohli gets emotional

Hamilton: Ahead of the ODI series against New Zealand, India skipper Virat Kohli on Tuesday paid homage to Kobe Bryant, saying the basketball player's demise has put everything in perspective for him.

"It was heartbreaking, it was a shock for everyone. I grew up watching those NBA games in the morning when someone passes away like that, it does put everything in perspective. You get inspired by watching someone, but you understand at the end of the day, life can be so fickle," Kohli told reporters.

"Sometimes, we get to too caught up thinking about the game, about what shot to play, what ball we need to ball, but we forget to live life. It has put everything in perspective for me.