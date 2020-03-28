'Knew it was coming': Ravi Shastri and team anticipated coronavirus crisis

India head coach Ravi Shastri speculated the turn of events global pandemic coronavirus would cause when their second ODI match against South Africa was cancelled in the 2nd week of March.

After playing 5 T20Is, 3 ODIs and 2 Tests, India returned from New Zealand which was not a great outing for Men in Blue. While the first match ODI against South Africa washed out in Dharamsala, the remaining of the 3-match series was cancelled due to the virus.

"It came as a shock. To be honest, having been on the road during the South African series, we guys anticipated it. We knew something was on the cards as the disease started spreading. When the 2nd ODi was called off we knew something was going to happen and a lockdown was imminent," Ravi Shastri said.

"They all knew it was coming. They sensed it in New Zealand. There were apprehensions when we came via Singapore. By the time, we landed, I think we got out at just the right time. The day we landed, that was the 1st day they were screening people."

While many sporting events have been affected, in India, the cricket festival has been postponed too. Shastri also pointed out the fact that many cricketers and sports persons are spreading awareness about the virus.