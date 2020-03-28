'Knew it was coming': Ravi Shastri and team anticipated coronavirus crisis

India head coach Ravi Shastri speculated the turn of events global pandemic coronavirus would cause when their second ODI match against South Africa was cancelled in the 2nd week of March.
After playing 5 T20Is, 3 ODIs and 2 Tests, India returned from New Zealand which was not a great outing for Men in Blue. While the first match ODI against South Africa washed out in Dharamsala, the remaining of the 3-match series was cancelled due to the virus.
"It came as a shock. To be honest, having been on the road during the South African series, we guys anticipated it. We knew something was on the cards as the disease started spreading. When the 2nd ODi was called off we knew something was going to happen and a lockdown was imminent," Ravi Shastri said.
"They all knew it was coming. They sensed it in New Zealand. There were apprehensions when we came via Singapore. By the time, we landed, I think we got out at just the right time. The day we landed, that was the 1st day they were screening people."
While many sporting events have been affected, in India, the cricket festival has been postponed too. Shastri also pointed out the fact that many cricketers and sports persons are spreading awareness about the virus.
"Cricket should be last on everyone's mind now," Shastri said.
"The most important thing is safety and not just your safety but also other's safety, the safety of the people you know by creating the kind of awareness which tells people that there's something very serious.
"Virat has done it, a lot of other players have done it by posting messages on social media.
"It's imperative. Players knew this is something very serious and there could be a hold-up in cricket for some time."
Meanwhile, in India the coronavirus positive cases has risen to 887 including 20 deaths.
The world has witnessed over 27,000 deaths and about 5,97,000 positive cases, and the numbers keep increasing indefinitely.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)