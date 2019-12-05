KL Rahul soon to join Virat and Rohit in an elite club

KL Rahul is just 26 runs away from becoming the seventh Indian batsman to make 1000 T20 International runs.
KL Rahul will open the batting for India alongside Rohit Sharma in the upcoming West Indies series, after Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out by a knee injury suffered in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
Rahul will be hoping to emulate his form from the aforementioned tournament, where he amassed 313 runs in eight innings at an average of 52.17. Rahul's partnership with Karnataka opening batsman Devdutt Padikkal was integral to his side's charge to the trophy.
MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh and Shikhar Dhawan are the other six batsmen who have already achieved this feat. Amongst Indian batsmen, only current Indian skipper Virat Kohli (2450), and Rohit Sharma (2539), have scored more than 2000 T20I runs.
Rahul has pummelled two T20 International centuries for India, his first was 110* that came against West Indies in 2016 at Florida. Last year he hammered a 54-ball 101 at Emirates Old Trafford to help India beat England by eight wickets in the first T20I.
India take on West Indies starting with the three-match T20I series on December 6 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.
