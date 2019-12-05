KL Rahul soon to join Virat and Rohit in an elite club

KL Rahul is just 26 runs away from becoming the seventh Indian batsman to make 1000 T20 International runs.

KL Rahul will open the batting for India alongside Rohit Sharma in the upcoming West Indies series, after Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out by a knee injury suffered in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Rahul will be hoping to emulate his form from the aforementioned tournament, where he amassed 313 runs in eight innings at an average of 52.17. Rahul's partnership with Karnataka opening batsman Devdutt Padikkal was integral to his side's charge to the trophy.