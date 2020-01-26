KL Rahul powers India to seven-wicket win over New Zealand in second T20I

Auckland: KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer played knocks of 57 and 44 respectively as India defeated New Zealand by seven wickets in the second T20I of the five-match series on Sunday here at the Eden Park.

With this win, India has gained a 2-0 lead in the five-match T20I series. Chasing 133, India got off to a bad start as the side lost its opener Rohit Sharma (8) in the first over of the innings.

KL Rahul and Virat Kohli then put on a 31-run stand, but Tim Southee provided the key breakthrough of Kohli (11) in the sixth over, reducing India to 39/2.