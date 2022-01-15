KL Rahul likely to take over Test captaincy from Virat Kohli

KL Rahul will most likely take over the reins of Test captaincy after Virat Kohli announced that he's stepping down.

Virat Kohli's decision came after India lost the Test series to South Africa.

Virat announced the decision through a social media post.

"Everything has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as Test captain of India, it's now," he wrote.

While Rohit Sharma is the captain of the ODI and T20 team, it is understood that BCCI will pick Rahul over Rohit for Test captaincy.

Published on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 07:03 PM IST