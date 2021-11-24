KL Rahul likely to lead Lucknow franchise in IPL 2022; CSK to retain MS Dhoni for 3 years: Report

After leading the Punjab Kings (PBKS) franchise for several seasons, KL Rahul will now reportedly spearhead the new Lucknow franchise in the 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The batter has reportedly parted ways with Punjab Kings ahead of the mega auction for IPL 2022.

According to an Indian Express report, KL Rahul has agreed to lead Sanjiv Goenka's Lucknow-based franchise.

For the unversed, Kolkata tycoon Sanjiv Goenka's RPSG Ventures Limited claimed the Lucknow franchise for Rs 7,090 crore, while international equity investment firm Irelia Company Pte Ltd (CVC Capital Partners) won the bid for Ahmedabad with a Rs 5,625 crore offer as the eagerly-awaited two new IPL teams were unveiled in Dubai last month.

The IPL 2022 season will comprise ten teams and will have 74 matches, wherein each team will play seven home and seven away matches. The BCCI was expecting a windfall in the range of Rs 10,000 crore but to its surprise, earned Rs 12,690 crore from the two new teams that will take part in the 2022 edition of the IPL.

Meanwhile, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has reportedly decided to retain MS Dhoni for the next three seasons of IPL. Apart from Dhoni, the franchise has retained all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, reported Indian Express.

As per the BCCI's retention policy for IPL 2022, all teams are allowed to retain a maximum of four players. The list is to be submitted by November 30 before the mega auction slated for next month.

According to a Cricbuzz report, BCCI is planning to start the 15th edition of the IPL on April 2, 2022, in Chennai. The final could be in the first weekend of June, that is either on June 4 or 5, the report added.

Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 10:07 PM IST