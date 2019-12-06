KL Rahul becomes the third-fastest batsman to achieve 1000 T20I runs

Inidan opener KL Rahul on Friday became the seventh batsman to complete 1000 T20 International runs in the first T20I against West Indies at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hydrebad.
Rahul was 26 runs away from reaching the milestone. Rahul is the third joint-fastest, along with Aaron Finch, to achieve 1000 runs in 29 innings. Pakistan's T20I skipper Babar Azam remains the quickest to achieve the feat, while Virat Kohli with 27 innings sits second on the list.
MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh and Shikhar Dhawan are the other six batsmen who have scored more than 1000 runs in the shortest format of the game.
Rahul slog swept West Indies spinner Khary Pierre for a six over over deep square leg to bring up his 1000 runs. Rahul posted his seventh T20I half-century with a single off Kessrick Williams in the 13th over.
Rahul continued his evident form of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in the International circuit. His 40-ball 62 created a base for India to chase a massive score of 208. Rahul's innings was studded with five fours and four huge maximums.
