KL Rahul becomes 12th captain of Kings XI Punjab

KL Rahul will captain Kings XI Punjab in the 2020 season of the Indian Premier League, the franchise's Director of Cricket Operations Anil Kumble confirmed in a press conference post the auction that was held on Thursday.
"This is the right moment for Rahul in his career. This leadership role will really help him grow," said Kumble.
The franchise also posted a video of Rahul talking about the development. "I'd like to thank the fans, the coach and the franchise for giving me this role. The support and the love that the fans have shown me and the team the last couple of years has been fantastic and we hope that you continue to show the same. We've had a great day in the auction, got exactly the players we wanted. Really excited and can't wait for the IPL to begin."
Rahul has been in tremendous form recently as he managed to score a century in the recent second ODI of the three-match series against West Indies.
Rahul replaced spinner R Ashwin in the position to become the 12th player to captain Kings XI Punjab. Below is the list of captains who led the team's charge in past.
Yuvraj Singh- 29 matches
Kumar Sangakkara- 13 matches
Mahela Jayawardene- one match only
Adam Gilchrist- 34 matches
David Hussey- 12 matches
George Bailey- 35 matches
Virender Sehwag - one match only
David Miller- 6 matches
Murali Vijay- 8 matches
Glenn Maxwell- 14 matches
R Ashwin- 28 matches
In the auction, Kings XI Punjab bought nine players and solidified their lineup.
The side has managed to bag Glenn Maxwell (INR 10.75 crore), Sheldon Cottrell (8.50 crore), Chris Jordon (3 crore), Ravi Bishnoi (2 crore), Prabhsimran Singh (55 lakh), Deepak Hooda (50 lakh), James Neesham (50 lakh), Tajinder Dhillon (20 lakh) and Ishan Porel (20 lakh).
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)