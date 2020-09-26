KKR vs SRH: Key talking points as disciplined Knights keep Sunrisers in the shade

Young Shubman Gill drove, pulled and cut with authority in an unbeaten 62-ball 70 as Kolkata Knight Riders overwhelmed Sunrsiers Hyderabad by seven wickets in the Indian Premier League here on Saturday.

Gill and Eoin Morgan (42 not out in 29 balls) complemented a disciplined bowling effort, helping the Knight Riders open their account with a convincing win.

The 21-year-old opener anchored the chase perfectly as Morgan counterattacked to seal the issue in KKR's favour with two overs to spare, after their opening game debacle.

Opting to bat, Sunrisers Hyderabad never got going after Pat Cummins (1/19) and rookie spinner Varun Chakravarthy (1/25) removed the opening pair of Jonny Bairstow and David Warner respectively, and were restricted to a below-par 142/4.

Let us look at the three takeaways from the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad

Last time we see Narine as an opener for KKR?

The move to use Narine as an opener was used as a surprise tactic against opponents during Gautam Gambhir’s captaincy. It has been years now and teams have found Narine’s weakness with the short ball and are successfully exploiting it. KKR have other viable options in the likes of explosive Nitish Rana.

SRH batsmen dug themselves into hole

SRH didn’t put the foot on the gas despite having wickets in hand. The pitch didn’t seem to possess demons to have a run rate less than 7 an over with around 8 wickets in hand. Wriddhiman Saha’s innings in particular of 30 in 31 balls looked scratchy. Mohammad Nabi did try to score rapidly in the final over but hitting it from the first ball hasn't been easy on these pitches.

Cummins’ full length deliveries

This year’s most expensive buy Pat Cummins did not have the best of the spells against Mumbai Indians (MI) as he conceded 49 runs from his 3 overs but started off much better when compared in this match.

There was a stark difference in the lengths. He was far too short against the MI, whereas he has pitched it much fuller and in the corridor against SRH. Cummins gave away just 4 runs in his first two overs in Powerplay and also cleaned up dangerman Bairstow, finishing off with the figures of 19 for 1 in 4 overs.

Outstanding bowling performance by spinners Varun Chakravarthy (25 for 1 in 4 overs) and Sunil Narine (31-0 in 4 over) kept the lid down on the scoring before Andre Russell rounded off the team's performance with couple of lethal overs.