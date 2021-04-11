KKR vs SRH: It's a Rana way Show, as Knights put up 187/6 on board

Chennai: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) came out with a different mindset in their season opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad as opener Nitish Rana (80) and Rahul Tripathi (53) hit nonchalant fifties to propel them to an above par 187/6 in their Indian Premier League match, here on Sunday.

Ditching Sunil Narine as a top-order batsman, KKR went with a solid approach. However, SRH's Rashid Khan (2/24) yet again was ever-reliable and helped restrict KKR below the 200-mark.

Dinesh Karthik (22 not out off 9 balls) provided a late flourish but his team could gather only 42 runs in the last five overs.

Neither Bhuvneshwar Kumar nor T Natarajan could stop Rana from hitting boundaries even as Subhman Gill was quiet initially. Sandeep Sharma was hit for three boundaries in a row by him.

Rana though kept going strong, completing his half-century with a six off Vijay Shankar after surviving an LBW appeal off Rashid. He got the decision overturned, taking the DRS call.

Rana's six-hitting continued after getting his fifty as he punished Natarajan and Sandeep again.

His colleague at the other end Rahul Tripathi also stroked confidently and fluently. He smashed a massive six off Bhuvneshwar and then followed it up with a cheeky four in the third-man region.

He completed his fifty with another boundary off Bhuvneshwar but was dismissed by Natarajan soon after when he top-edged a ball.

Rashid too sent back dangerous Andre Russell (5) back.

Mohammed Nabi (2/32) got rid of Rana and Eoin Morgan (2) off successive balls in the 18th over.