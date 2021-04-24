KKR vs RR IPL Live Score, Pitch Report, Dream 11 and Probable 11; Eoin Morgan's struggling Kolkata Knight Riders take on desperate Rajasthan Royals

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Toss: 7 pm

Points Table Standings: KKR 7 | RR 8

Head-to-Head: 22 matches - KKR 12 | RR 10

Though there is not much to separate the two teams in H-2-H record, in last five encounters between the two sides, the Knight Riders have dominated the Royals by winning four times. KKR won both the games against RR last season by 37 runs and 60 runs respectively.

Pitch Report: Should be a high-scoring game with seamers getting movement off the track in early overs. Expect dew to trouble team bowling second.

Par score: 190

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Probable Playing XI

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (C), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy

Dream 11 Team

Jos Buttler(c), Sanju Samson, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Riyan Parag, Chris Morris, Shivam Dube, Andre Russell(vc), Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy, Mustafizur Rahman

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson

Batsmen: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Riyan Parag

All-rounders: Chris Morris, Shivam Dube, Andre Russell

Bowlers: Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy, Mustafizur Rahman