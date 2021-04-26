KKR vs PBKS IPL Live Score, Pitch Report, Probable 11 and Dream 11; KL Rahul's Punjab Kings look to exploit Eoin Morgan's demoralised Knights

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Toss: 7 pm

Points Table Standings: PBKS 5th (4 points) | KKR 8th (2 points)

Head-to-Head: 27 matches - KKR 18 | PBKS 9

Pitch Report

The rechristened stadium consists of both red and black soil pitches, with the latter offering variable bounce. India and England in the recent T20I series managed to score 160+ runs consistently. So expect the pitch to be sporting with something available for batsmen as well as bowlers.

Par score: 175

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Probable playing XI

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (c/wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Moises Henriques, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna

Dream11

Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul

Batsmen: Chris Gayle, Eoin Morgan, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill

All-rounders: Deepak Hooda, Moises Henriques, Andre Russell

Bowlers: Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna

Team: KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Eoin Morgan, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Moises Henriques, Andre Russell, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna