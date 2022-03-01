KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer says he's 'just going to love the responsibility', and that he 'thrives under pressure'

Star batter Shreyas Iyer, who played a pivotal role in India's 3-0 clean sweep of Sri Lanka in the recent ODI series, wants to be a "players' captain" for his new IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders.

This will be Shreyas's second stint as captain as he had led Delhi Capitals from 2018 to 2020.

"I would be coming in with a much different mindset now. I'm now more mature and experienced in terms of my decision making and captaincy skills," Shreyas, who scored 204 runs at a strike rate of 174 to be adjudged player-of-the-series against Sri Lanka, told KKR website.

"Personally, I feel that I'm a player's captain and I want to create an atmosphere where all of us are thinking towards one goal, which is winning."

That KKR think-tank had identified Shreyas as captain was clear when they aggressively bid for the 27-year-old in the mega auction last month, making him the third most expensive player with a price tag of Rs 12.25 crore.

"Really waiting eagerly to work with every individual in the team, and build that synergy which could really help the team perform at a different level. I'm just going to love the responsibility, and I thrive under pressure," he said.

"You know, for me to be part of the KKR family is an enormous feeling. I want to really appreciate the work which has been done by all the great players in the past and I would like to follow the same footsteps, which they have created for KKR."

The two-time former champions will begin their campaign against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL opener at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 26.

Excited to be working with coach Brendon McCullum, he said: "I feel is very aggressive. Even when you saw him playing for his country (New Zealand), he was someone who was very aggressive and he is kind of a risk taker.

"I absolutely love that. Obviously I've had few interactions with him after the auction. He's got that calm demeanour and I'm really looking forward to working with him, and to have some very successful seasons for KKR over the years."

There was a bidding war for Shreyas with Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Supergiants and Gujarat Titans too pitching in for the top-order batter.

Shreyas said he was nervous while watching the auction live with his India teammates.

"I was trying to act relaxed, but you know, andar hi andar se, I was feeling a little nervous. Eventually KKR got me, that feeling was amazing. I'm really proud, considering the rich history and to be coming into the KKR setup," he concluded.

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 06:32 PM IST