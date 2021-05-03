KKR vs RCB match postponed after several KKR players test positive for COVID-19: Report

The Indian Premier League fixture between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore which was set to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has been postponed after several players of the KKR camp reportedly went in isolation due to COVID-19.

Speaking to ANI, a BCCI official confirmed that there are cases in the KKR camp and the RCB camp isn't too keen to take the field against them.

KKR's mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy and pacer Sandeep Warrier have been tested positive for COVID-19 which has made the RCB camp vary of the situation. This incident will hugely affect the BCCI's plans of conducting the tournament as per schedule.

India recorded 3,68,147 new coronavirus infections and 3,417 related deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the union health ministry on Monday morning. With this, the cumulative count of the cases has gone up to 1,99,25,604.