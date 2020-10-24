Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE: Score, commentary for the 43rd match of Dream11 IPL

In the 43rd match of the Indian Premier League 2020, Kings XI Punjab will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday.

Both Punjab and Hyderabad will look forward to win the game and go one step closer to the playoffs. KL Rahul-led Punjab currently stand 6th with 8 points in 10 games, same as the David Warner-led side.

Hyderabad has an 11-4 head-to-head advantage over Punjab, including their last meeting in this year's IPL.

Punjab bowlers will focus on containing the opposition skipper Warner who is the leading run-getter against KXIP in IPL with a total tally of 871. Warner has managed to reach the half-century mark in all of his last nine previous matches against Punjab.