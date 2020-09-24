Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Key talking points from the match

From RCB's lacklustre bowling performance to KXIP's clean striking, below are the key talking takeaways from Punjab's 97-run win over Bangalore.

Kings XI Punjab after snatching defeat from the jaws of victory against Delhi Capitals in the super over made a strong statement against Royal Challengers Bangalore by thumping them with a huge margin. Thus Kings XI Punjab picked up their first win of the season thanks to an inspiring knock by their skipper KL Rahul.

The Punjab captain scored an unbeaten 132* in 69 balls to help his team beat RCB by 97 runs and surge to the top of the standings on the back of a superior Net Run Rate.

RCB pacers need to improve

Bangalore’s pace department will know that they must improve if RCB are to qualify for the playoffs. Dale Steyn, Umesh Yadav and Navdeep Saini on Thursday combined for no wickets and were hit for 129 runs from 11 overs. Saini and Yadav both can’t let go of the habit to bowl down the leg and look without venom.

Chinks in Kohli’s armour

The RCB captain was dismissed in a similar fashion against Sunrisers. In the match against Kings XI, Kohli fell at the hands of another left-arm pacer in Sheldon Cottrell in an identical fashion. Since the 2017 edition of the IPL, eight of his 37 dismissals in the IPL have come against left-arm pacers. His average of 23.25 against left-armers is also the least when compared to other types of bowlers.

Contender for IPL’s most fearsome spinner this year

India is witnessing a break-up of its Kul-cha. While Kuldeep Yadav in Kolkata Knight Riders struggles with a continued poor form, Chahal is breathing fire in the IPL for RCB. He followed up a match-winning spell against Sunrisers Hyderabad with brilliant figures of 25-1. He might just become the most feared spinner of this season.

KLassy Rahul

Kings XI Punjab captain K.L. Rahul on Thursday smashed a few IPL records with a blistering 69-ball 132 -- the highest individual score by an Indian player in the IPL -- that helped him cross the 2,000-run mark in the cash-rich league and take his team to 206/3 in 20 overs against Royal Challengers Bangalore here.

This was Rahul's second IPL century and fourth overall in T20s. It was also the highest score by any Indian in the IPL, surpassing the previous record of 128 not out held by Rishabh Pant.

Rahul reached three figures off 62 balls and was helped over the line by his opposite number Virat Kohli dropping a couple of sitters in the 17th and 18th over. He ended the innings unbeaten on 132 off 69 balls, his innings laced with 14 fours and seven sixes. This is the first century by any player in the ongoing season of the league.

On the way, he also became the fastest Indian batsman to 2,000 IPL runs, surpassing an eight-year-old record held by batting great Sachin Tendulkar. Rahul brought up the landmark in his 60th innings while Tendulkar reached the landmark in 63 innings.