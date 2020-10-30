Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE: Score, commentary for the 50th match of Dream11 IPL

A rampaging Kings XI Punjab would look to extend their exceptional run and inch closer to a Play-offs berth while Rajasthan Royals would be desperate to stay alive in the tournament when the two sides clash in a an IPL match, here on Friday.

It has been a dramatic turnaround for the KL Rahul-led side after a string a losses earlier in the tournament.

They have managed to weave together five consecutive wins against the top four sides in the tournament, infusing life into their campaign. They are in fourth position with 12 points from as many games, while the Royals have slumped to the penultimate spot with 10 points having suffered seven defeats from 12 outings.

It's a mad scramble for the play-offs. With Mumbai Indians all but through, six teams are in the hunt for the remaining three spots.

The Royals can't afford to slip up, if they lose on Friday they will be out of the reckoning while a defeat for Punjab will dent their chances for a top-four finish.