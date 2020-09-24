Kings XI Punjab trolls RCB after KL Rahul sets 200+ chase for Kohli and Co

KL Rahul smashed his second IPL hundred to fire Kings XI Punjab to 206/3 against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Rahul, who was dropped by RCB skipper Virat Kohli twice, slammed an unbeaten 132 off 69 balls, highest score by an Indian in IPL history.

Follow the innings, the official Twitter handle of KXIP decided to troll RCB.

Earlier, RCB had put up a tweet praising Yuzvendra Chahal after the spinner sent Mayank Agarwal back to the pavilion.

"YUZVENDRA CHAHAL! That's it. That's the tweet!," RCB had tweeted.

Check out KXIP's reply: