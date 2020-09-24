Kings XI Punjab trolls RCB after KL Rahul sets 200+ chase for Kohli and Co

KL Rahul smashed his second IPL hundred to fire Kings XI Punjab to 206/3 against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.
Rahul, who was dropped by RCB skipper Virat Kohli twice, slammed an unbeaten 132 off 69 balls, highest score by an Indian in IPL history.
Follow the innings, the official Twitter handle of KXIP decided to troll RCB.
Earlier, RCB had put up a tweet praising Yuzvendra Chahal after the spinner sent Mayank Agarwal back to the pavilion.
"YUZVENDRA CHAHAL! That's it. That's the tweet!," RCB had tweeted.
Check out KXIP's reply:
It was also the highest score by a captain. The kid from Bangalore – the joke on the internet is that it’s actually Kings XI Karnataka – scored 90 of 60 balls before smashing 6,4,0,6,6,4,4,6,6.
He now has the fourth highest score in the IPL. The highest score still belongs to World Boss Chris Gayle who scored 195 against Pune Warriors India in 2013.
Brendon McCullum scored 158* against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2008 in the very first IPL game in 2008.
The next high score is by AB de Villiers who scored 133* against Mumbai Indians in 2015.
KL Rahul now has the 4th highest score followed by AB de Villiers who scored 129* against Daredevils in 2012.